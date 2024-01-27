Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,539,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $120,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. 10,416,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,388. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.