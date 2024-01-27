BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.94 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

