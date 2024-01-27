BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.