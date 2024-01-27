Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,717,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

