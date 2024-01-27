Breakwater Capital Group Takes $228,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after buying an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,054,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $141.52. 627,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

