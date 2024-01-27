Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 3,064 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,064 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SHEL stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
