Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 974,441 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

