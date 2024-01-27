Breakwater Capital Group Buys Shares of 2,481 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 254,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.