Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 4,949 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 445.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 562,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 459,571 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 541,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 80,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,240. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.