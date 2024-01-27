Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of BRVO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bravo Multinational from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Featured Stories

