Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 245.5% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brambles Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,327. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.
About Brambles
