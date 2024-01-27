Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

