Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Boston Properties by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,623,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

