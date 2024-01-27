BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 2nd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ZWH traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.43. 17,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,329. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.69.

