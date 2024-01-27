BMO Capital Markets Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

