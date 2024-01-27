BMO Capital Markets Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Market Perform

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DD. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

NYSE DD traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. 4,595,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

