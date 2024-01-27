Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Down 76.4% in January

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.92.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.