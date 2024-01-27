Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.06. 1,419,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,347. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

