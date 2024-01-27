Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

