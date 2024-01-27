Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 6914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDI. Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.00 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4303607 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

