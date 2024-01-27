Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $25.33 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $41,861.39 on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $820.89 billion and approximately $25.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00581753 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00174703 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021398 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,609,762 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.