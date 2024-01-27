BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

