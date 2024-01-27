BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 57.4% in January

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIOLASE Trading Up 4.9 %

BIOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIOLASE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.