Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $72.63. 1,070,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,302. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.