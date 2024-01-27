BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $116.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. BILL has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About BILL

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.