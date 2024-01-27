Benchmark Lowers Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CART. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.2 %

CART opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $270,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

