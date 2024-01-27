BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
