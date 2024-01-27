BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

