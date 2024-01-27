BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 129,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
