Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) vs. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Financial Review

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic-Fit and Vista Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Outdoor $3.08 billion 0.54 -$9.72 million ($2.30) -12.40

Basic-Fit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Outdoor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A Vista Outdoor -4.42% 20.96% 8.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Basic-Fit and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.4% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Basic-Fit and Vista Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic-Fit 1 1 1 0 2.00 Vista Outdoor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vista Outdoor has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Vista Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Basic-Fit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic-Fit

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military. This segment products also include ammunition products, such as pistol, rifle, rimfire, and shotshell ammunition, as well as components. The Outdoor Products segment offers gear and equipment to a range of outdoor enthusiasts, including hikers, campers, cyclists, off-road riders, skiers, snowboarders, backyard grillers, golfers, anglers, and hunters. This segments products portfolio includes archery and shooting accessories comprising hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, and decoys; reloading components; optics, such as binoculars, riflescopes, game cameras, and telescopes; tactical accessories comprising holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; hydration packs, water bottles, drinkware, and coolers; outdoor cooking equipment, including grills, cookware, pellets, and camp stoves; helmets, goggles, accessories for cycling, snow sports, motocross, power sports, and e-bikes; fishing waders, sportswear, outerwear, footwear, and fishing tools and accessories; golf launch monitors, laser rangefinders, GPS devices, and other golf technology products; and hunting gears for backcountry use. The company sells its products through big-box, and specialty and independent retailers and distributors, as well as through brand's website and owned stores. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.