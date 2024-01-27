Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 793.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Basf Price Performance
BASFY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 118,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,742. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.74.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Basf
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
