Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 793.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BASFY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 118,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,742. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

