Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Barsele Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRSLF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About Barsele Minerals
