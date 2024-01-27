Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 517.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

