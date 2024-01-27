Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BTDPY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 11,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
About Barratt Developments
