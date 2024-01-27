Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 444,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $982.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

