Barclays Lowers Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $115.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:BG opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

