Barclays Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $175.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.