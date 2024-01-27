Bank of America Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $32.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

