Bank of America Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $585.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average of $438.61. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

