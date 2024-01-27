Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BAND opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $510,609.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $315,747 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 347.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 492,996 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

