BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.61

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 169879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

