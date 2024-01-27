Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $31.53

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $30.25. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 3,983,213 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

