Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 482,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,504. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

