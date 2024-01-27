Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 551,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

