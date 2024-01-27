Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

