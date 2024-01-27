Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 672 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,133. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

