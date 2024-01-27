Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 219,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,839. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.