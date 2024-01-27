Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 219,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,839. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
