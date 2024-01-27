Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

