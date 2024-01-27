Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

CTAS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $597.81. The company had a trading volume of 171,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.40. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.