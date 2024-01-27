Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $247.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

