Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,980 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $75.57. 939,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,761. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

